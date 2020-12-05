Man Deported From UK On Controversial Flight To Jamaica ‘Tests Positive For COVID’.

A man deported from the UK on a controversial flight to Jamaica on Wednesday has tested positive for coronavirus, he is now being held in quarantine at the St Joseph’s medical facility in Kingston for 14 days, a spokesman for the Jamaican government said. He was tested for Covid-19 on arrival to Jamaica and was told he had the virus on Friday.

The deportation flight had already sparked outrage and accusations of institutional racism. It was reported that several of the men on board the aeroplane were taken off the charter flight hours before it was due to leave after legal interventions saw them granted eleventh-hour reprieves after the Home Office acknowledged they may be victims of modern slavery.



The Home Office defeated a last-minute legal challenge over its deportation policy, in which the claimants were seeking to halt the removal of any parent of British children due to be on the flight where the interests of the child had not been properly assessed.

Thirteen people, among them, fathers of British children, were forcibly removed from the UK to Jamaica in the early hours of Thursday. Windrush victims have criticised comments made by Priti Patel in a newspaper article about the deportation flight.

