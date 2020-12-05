DRUNK driver overturned the car he was driving in Malaga with two children inside

Policia Local in Malaga rushed to a scene where a car had overturned on the avenue of Carlos Haya on Monday, November 30 at around 8:50pm. Police and emergency services reported that the man was drunk, and the two children, aged six and eight, had to be evacuated through the car’s trunk.

-- Advertisement --



Witnesses reported that the drunk man had crashed into a parked vehicle, causing his car to flip. All three occupants were reported to have only minor injuries, but eh children were transferred to Malaga’s Maternal and Child Hospital to be checked over.

The Accident and Reported Investigation Group (GIAA) of the Malaga Policia Local subjected the driver to a breathalyser test and reported that he was fur times over the allowed limit.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Malaga Drunk Driver Overturned Car With Children Inside”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.