German police are preparing to return to Portugal concerning information about the Madeleine McCann case.

German police detectives have claimed in the past 14 days excellent pieces of information that will see them return to the Algarve have been obtained.

The move could be seen as antagonistic, possibly owing to poor relations with authorities there. The Algarve officials would need to be informed first in any instance of a request to return to investigate additional information gained.

Crucially, German police are confident they can charge prime suspect in the case, sex offender Christian Brueckner (43), over the three years olds disappearance in 2007.

The german detectives say thanks to information from British holidaymakers they believe they now need to return and make further inquiries.

The prime suspect ‘Brueckner ‘ is currently serving a 21-month sentence on an unrelated drugs charge and will then face a 7-year sentence for raping an O.A.P IN 2005 in Praia De Luz the town in Portugal where Madeleine went missing.

