Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson ‘Cooperating with Police’ after his Arrest.

The mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, has said he is cooperating with police inquiries and supports the Labour party’s decision to suspend him following his arrest as part of a fraud investigation. The mayor, who has led Liverpool for a decade, was one of five men arrested on Friday during an investigation into building and development contracts in the city.

He was released on bail on Saturday morning, after being interviewed by police on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation. In a statement, Anderson confirmed his arrest and said he had been interviewed by police for six hours, he said, quote;

“I will be talking to my cabinet colleagues over the weekend to ensure the challenges our city faces with the Covid pandemic continue to receive the focus they deserve. I also support the Labour Party’s decision to apply an administrative suspension while this investigation continues. I have been bailed to return in one month’s time. Given the investigation is continuing, and there are bail conditions, I will not be making any further comments.”

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We can confirm that five people arrested in connection with offences of bribery and witness intimidation as part of an investigation on into building and development contracts in Liverpool have been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.”



Anderson, 62, was detained on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation and taken to a police station for questioning.

