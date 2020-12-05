Laverne & Shirley Star David Lander Dies From MS Complications.

Laverne & Shirley star David Lander has died at the age of 73, it is understood the US actor who played Squiggy on Laverne & Shirley, died on Friday, December 4, at around 6:30 pm. Lander’s wife Kathy says he died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A as a result of complications from multiple sclerosis, which he had battled for 37 years.

Kathy and their daughter Natalie were reportedly at David’s bedside when he passed. Despite his long career, his most famous role was as Squiggy, which he played during the show’s run from 1976 to 1982. The character’s sidekick was Lenny, played by Michael McKean.

Lander was diagnosed with MS in 1984 but didn’t reveal his diagnosis until 1999 when he published the book, “Fall Down, Laughing: How Squiggy Caught Multiple Sclerosis and Didn’t Tell Nobody.”

“Whatever happens, MS can’t take it all. I will always have my heart and soul, my wit and wisdom,” Lander said in 2007. “Wherever the chips may fall, if I fall with them I will make it a point to do so gracefully — and laughing.” David had worked as the Goodwill Ambassador for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in the US.

