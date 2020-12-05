INVINCIBLE Woman Aged 102 Beats Covid-19 Twice And Cancer, as well as surviving the 1918 pandemic



Angelina Friedman, aged 102, from Westchester, New York, an Italian migrant in 1918, has been branded as ‘invincible’, after twice recovering from Covid-19, beating cancer, and surviving the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, she would appear to be indestructible really.

-- Advertisement --



Angelina was first diagnosed with coronavirus in April, testing positive after a minor hospital procedure, and placed in a high-risk category, due to having had cancer, with internal bleeding and sepsis, but, despite suffering a fever for many weeks, Angelina tested negative for the virus at the end of April, at a time when medical professionals believed a person could only contract the virus one time.

Her daughter, Joanne Merola, tells how her mother even posed for photos, holding up an inspirational sign saying, “I am 101 years old, and I beat Covid-19.”, but the family was devastated in October to receive a call from the care home saying Angelina had tested positive a second time, “She had symptoms, fever, a dry cough. They thought she might also have the flu”, and Angelina was moved into isolation, with a negative result coming in November, meaning she had defeated the virus twice. “She’s a mover and a shaker, she’s not the oldest to survive Covid, but she may be the oldest to survive it twice”, commented Joanne.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Invincible Woman Aged 102 Beats Covid-19 Twice And Cancer”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.