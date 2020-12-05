ILLEGAL Arms Trade Gang Busted In Seven Spanish Locations, in a large scale police operation



A large-scale police operation, involving officers from Romania and the USA, code-named ‘Treta’, initiated in 2019, came to a close this week, with the arrest of nine gang members, in seven different parts of Spain, including the ringleader, a man of Romanian origin, residing in Alicante.

The Romanian man had been under police surveillance for a long time, allegedly buying illegal arms from Eastern European sources, and then offering them for sale online, something he was already under investigation for, back in his home country.

Reportedly, he would buy weapons that were designed to fire blank ammunition, but then his team of men in an Alicante workshop would convert the firearms to be able to fire live rounds.

‘Operation Treta’, snared gang members in Alicante, Murcia, Granada, Ciudad Real, Guipúzcoa, Barcelona, and Madrid, and among items recovered, were police ID’s for both the Policía Nacional, and the Guardia Civil, along with 31 blank military ID cards, and a Policía Nacional issue, bullet-proof vest.

