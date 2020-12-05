Hong Kong Activist Jailed Over Pro-Democracy Demonstration

HONG KONG activist jailed for 13 and a half months over pro-democracy demonstration

Well-known Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, 24, was sentenced to 13 and a half months in prison at the West Kowloon magistrates court on Wednesday, December 2 for organising an illegal demonstration outside police headquarters. Fellow activists Agnes Chow, 23, and Ivan Lam, 26, were sentenced to 10 months and seven months respectively.

“The court has considered that the offending period of the three defendants lasted for around 15 minutes and all the facts of the case, including that they committed the offence in a joint enterprise under the prevailing circumstances of increasing incidents of social unrest and large scale public protests, which in the court’s view, made the case more serious,” the judge said.

Wong and Chow are two of the most high-profile figures of the pro-democracy movement. After the arrests, British foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, said he was “deeply concerned” and described it as “another example of HK authorities targeting activists”.

Leaving the court after sentencing, Wong said: “I am persuaded that neither prison bars, nor election ban, nor any other arbitrary powers would stop us from activism.”

________________________________________________________________________

