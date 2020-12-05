Former Footballer Finds Egg-cellent Way To Beat The Bar Rules

FORMER Manchester United footballer David May finds an egg-cellent way to beat the bar rules in Tier 2A hilarious pub receipt posted by former Man Utd central defender David May caused a scramble on Twitter when he revealed he and his mates had guzzled 63 pints of Pironi, 12 glasses of bubbly and eaten one Scotch egg.

One fan joked: “Got to line your stomach.”

Another added: “One man’s Scotch egg another man’s substantial meal.”

May shared a photo of his receipt from The Refinery in London which shows a whopping £500.15 bill, with just £7.2 allocated to the ‘substantial meal’.

George Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, came under fire after he claimed that a Scotch egg should count as a substantial meal in bars during Tier Two restrictions.

May played for Manchester United from 1994 until 2003, and was part of the Treble winning team in 1999.

