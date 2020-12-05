EXPOSED – UK Man Selling Fake £75 Negative Covid-19 Test Certificates for holidays abroad



Danyal Sajid, a 21-year-old bank employee from Yorkshire, England, has been exposed by undercover reporters from a national UK newspaper, as a scam artist selling fake Covid-19 negative test certificates, for £75 each, to unsuspecting Brits who want to travel abroad, having to show a negative test on arrival in their destination point in most countries now, with health experts appalled that he would conduct such a life-threatening scam during the pandemic.

Sajid reportedly already sold around 50 of the fake documents, as well as selling the fake templates of a certificate, for £500 each, to anybody who is interested in starting their own similar scam.

The obvious repercussion of his actions is that many people will have now boarded flights with his fake documents, while he is openly boasting of spending his illegal earnings on a trip to Dubai last week, where he forked out on prostitutes and fast cars, living a playboy lifestyle, posting online footage with him partying in a 5 star Dubai nightclub.

He posted a photo on his flight to Dubai, captioned, “For those who didn’t believe it worked. Adiosssssss”, followed by another post when in Dubai, “If anyone else wants the template message me! Might see you here in Dubs”, attaching two laughing emojis, and is reportedly bragging about lining up a similar scam when the vaccination certificates are rolled out, showing proof of being immunised.

