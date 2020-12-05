EMT Install Protective Screens After 8 Months

EMT has taken 8 months to install protective screens for bus drivers

The EMT has taken eight months to place protective screens on all its buses against Covid-19, an operation with which all the soft plastic barriers installed in March are replaced. The company will again allow user access through the front door from Monday, December 7 at the end of the installation.

Municipal sources have alleged that the process has been complex due to the large number of models in the fleet of almost 500 buses, many of which have required individualized solutions. In some cases custom-made screens had to be commissioned.

As well as the new screens, the EMT continues its system of daily disinfection, keeping the windows open to help ventilation and reducing the capacity to a maximum of 45 people in a standard 70-passenger bus.

Additionally, cash payments are still not accepted on busses but tickets can be pre-purchased through the free EMTicket app.

