Dutch Expat Killer Jailed for 30 Years in Malta

A DUTCH expat has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the brutal murder of his former girlfriend in Malta.

Shannon Mak, also from the Netherlands, was found in a pool of blood with her throat slashed on a footpath near her home in Santa Venera, about 5km west of the Maltese capital Valletta. The 30-year old had been the victim of a brutal assault, having been beaten before finally murdered. Jelle Rijmpa, her former boyfriend, confessed to the killing in October and has now been sentenced by a Maltese court.

The 25-year old was ’emotionless’ and ‘like a statue’ during the court proceedings according to Frank Mak, the victim’s father. He described the 30-year sentence as ‘a victory to all of us’, referring to the family and friends of Shannon Mak who had travelled from the Netherlands for the sentencing. Murder in Maltese law carries an automatic life sentence, though in this case it was reduced to 30 years due to Rijmpa’s early admission of guilt.

Shannon had worked in Malta at an iGaming company and had previously spent time in Florida and South Africa. She had dated Rijmpa for about two years, and the Maks had even hosted the killer at their home in Holland.

“I knew about the difficulties they were facing in their relationship, but I never imagined it would end up this way. He stalked her, he chased her and brutally beat her up before he slashed her throat.’ said Frank, “You cannot be human to do something of the sort. You must be a monster. More than a monster.”

