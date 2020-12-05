Dubai Playboy Sold Fake £75 Coronavirus Negative Test Certificates so Holidaymakers can Travel Abroad.

An alleged scammer is reportedly ripping-off holidaying Brits by flogging off £75 fake negative coronavirus certificates. Yorkshire-based bank worker Danyal Sajid, 21, boasted to an undercover reporter about splashing his ill-gotten gains on luxury cars and a prostitute in Dubai. The scam means hundreds of Britons may have boarded flights with bogus negative results while positive with Covid.

Sajid boasted of blowing the proceeds on luxury cars and a prostitute in Dubai, where he travelled from Britain last week using one of his phoney documents. In just a few days he hired a Range Rover, Mercedes G-Wagon, Mercedes GTC, Mercedes GTS and Mercedes S63.

Sajid’s Snapchat was filled with images of him and his friends enjoying the nightspots of Dubai plus adverts for his scam. One message said: ‘If anyone else wants the template message me! Might see you here in Dubs’ – and with two laughing emojis. En route to Dubai, he posted a picture of himself on his plane with the fake certificate, writing: ‘For those who didn’t believe it worked. Adiosssssss.’

It is understood a dossier will soon be handed in to police in Yorkshire.

