DONT DRINK THE WATER

The Junta De Andalucia has found traces of benzene in the water supplies relating to Ecija, Marchena and La Luisiana close to Seville.

The water from the above regions has been found at this time to be not fit for human consumption, and therefore, a ban on drinking it exists.

This has been the case since Thursday 3 December.

The water can be used for personnel hygiene and cleaning.

Ministers for health have instructed the local water authority to monitor the current condition of the water and advise each day as to the state of the water supplies health.

Only when a satisfactory level of is attained can citizens be allowed to consume the water again, constant monitoring is in place to ensure the safety of consumers in the areas mentioned.

