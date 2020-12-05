Donald Trump ‘surrenders to al-Qaeda’ With Somalia Troop Withdrawal.

DONALD TRUMP has suddenly ordered the withdrawal of nearly all the 700 US troops currently stationed in Somalia to combat terrorism. However, the move has been condemned by a number of analysts with one Democrat politician describing the policy as a “surrender to Al-Qaeda”.

Most American soldiers in the region are training Somali forces to help them fight Islamist extremist group al-Shabaab. Last month a CIA official was killed during a botched rain on a suspected al-Shabaab bombmaker.

President Trump has already ordered the number of US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan to be slashed ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration in January. Without providing details, the Pentagon said in a short statement that “a majority” of US troops and assets in Somalia will be withdrawn in early 2021. There are currently about 700 troops in that Horn of Africa nation, training and advising local forces in an extended fight against the extremist group al-Shabab, an affiliate of al-Qaeda.

A Defense Department watchdog report last week said US Africa Command has seen a “definitive shift” this year in al-Shabab’s focus to attack US interests in the region. Africa Command says al-Shabab is Africa’s most “dangerous” and “imminent” threat.

