CRIME RATE DOWN

Malaga’s crime rate, particularly one type of crime, is at its lowest for some time, New figures show.

Figures released recently show there hs been a drop in criminal activity and an 18 per cent drop in the crime of homicide.

These are figures form the first 9 months of 2020 and the highest 18 per cent figure relates to intentional homicide or murder.

The figures read like this, reported crimes down from 61,076 to 50.087, that is the registered drop and whilst there may be some COVID- 19 Influence involved in these figures, they do represent a drop, which is always welcome.

Crimes related to drug trafficking rose slightly by 1,4 per cent, and overall, the Costa del sol saw decreases in crimes from 19 to 23 per cent from Estepona to Torremolinos.

Any decrease in crime is welcome, and the figures are encouraging, but the downward trend must continue if we are to build a successful and safe new normal for 2021.

