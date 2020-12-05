COCKTAIL bar in Malaga raided after social media photos showed it serving 50 maskless revellers

Instagram has once again served the Policia Local in Malaga well, as the cyber cops busted the owner of the Centro Tocata bar in Malaga for coronavirus restriction breaches when photos turned up online of a massive maskless party on his premises.

-- Advertisement --



From videos of the dance party, the ‘cyber patrol’ was able to determine that the event took place on November 22, between 12am and 6pm, and that more than 50 people were observed not wearing masks or social distancing.

The cyber patrol prepared a report with a proposal to sanction the owner of the Tocata for violating the law prohibiting meetings or parties which prevent or hinder the preventative health measures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. The seriousness of the infraction determines the penalty, and according to the police report, the cocktail bar proprietor could be facing a fine between €3,000 and €60,000.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cocktail Bar Raided in Malaga for Serving 50 Maskless Revellers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.