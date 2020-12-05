Christmas is NOT Cancelled as London’s 2020 Window Displays Light up the Capital.

It’s been a year like no other and it looks set to be a festive season like no other, but one thing is for sure: Christmas is NOT cancelled. And today, on Saturday, December 5, as shops throw their doors open once more, it’s not just what’s on the inside that counts, but the outside too. In true festive style, this year the capital’s Christmas displays in the windows of its iconic stores are lighting the way. Quite literally.

On New Bond Street, Dior’s flagship store has been adorned with fully-recyclable twinkling lights, while its interior has been complemented with a hand-painted metallic tree covered in glittering birds and butterflies, which is intended to serve as a tribute to southern Italy, the home of the brand’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.



In fact, the storied French fashion house has illuminated 35 of its stores around the world in the same way, with its European stores requiring a whopping 196, 507 light bulbs which took a collective 13, 056 hours to install (that’s the equivalent of 544 days, for reference.)

Meanwhile, Selfridges has themed its festive window displays in its London, Manchester and Birmingham stores “Once Upon A Christmas”, and has claimed that this year’s efforts are its greenest ever (in line with the store’s sustainability efforts as part of its Project Earth initiative.) “Once Upon A Christmas”, which was conceived after the store’s own research found that 8 out of 10 Brits are wishing for a normal Christmas this year, is designed to tell the story of old traditions meeting new ideas. The display was unveiled by a 16 Arlington-designed sequin-clad Santa, while its windows have been built using recycled, upcycled, and recyclable materials wherever possible- it really is getting to look a lot like Christmas in the capital. TW

