Children In Madrid Slums Beg UN For Help

DOZENS of children in Madrid slums write to the UN to beg for help

Sixty-five children living in the Cañada Real slums in Madrid have written to the UN’s Committee on the Rights of the Child to plead for help, as they have been without electricity for two months.

On November 15, the Tabadol neighbourhood association supported the children to pen the harrowing letters, describing how, without electricity, it is almost impossible to do any schoolwork, keep food fresh or have access to hot water.

“I cannot sleep soundly, I am very overwhelmed. I think they want to tear down the Cañada”. Kulud Ezzerouali, 13, is one of the senders of the letters. In it, he tells that he fears that his house will catch fire as it happened to his grandmother’s in October.

Another child wrote: “I am the worst in class because of the light. At night I go to bed with my coat and two or three blankets apart from the duvet. In the morning I don’t want to go to school”.

The Cañada Real is the largest illegal settlement in Europe, home to some 8,628 inhabitants, 2,500 of those minors, according to the 2017 census.

