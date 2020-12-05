BRITANNIA Voted Worst Hotels In The UK For Eighth Year Running by Which magazine



For the eighth consecutive year, Brittania has the unwanted accolade of being voted the UK’s worst hotel chain, in the annual survey by consumer magazine, Which?, and the only firm to get just one star for the cleanliness of their rooms, out of the 4000 people surveyed, with some guests describing rooms as “a filthy hovel”, or, “by far the dirtiest hotel room I have ever stayed in”.

The chain is one of the cheapest in the UK, with room prices as low as £58 per night, yet customers were clearly not impressed with the general cleanliness.

During a hygiene inspection visit to the Grand Burstin, or the Folkestone Brittania as it is more commonly known, Which? investigators reportedly found stained towels and stray hairs in the rooms, plus tests on working surfaces showed they had not been cleaned thoroughly between guests’ stays in the rooms.

The Brittania chain, which comprises hotels such as Scarborough’s Grand Hotel, and the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool, came in last place in the survey, with 37%, making Britannia the worst hotels in the UK.

