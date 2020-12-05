BREAKING NEWS – Massive fire has broken out at EMT station in Valencia

A massive inferno has engulfed the garages at the EMT station in the San Isidro neighbourhood in Valencia. Neighbours who saw the dense column of black smoke alerted emergency service, and the Valencia Policia Local and Fire services attended the scene immediately with at least ten vehicles. A SAMU ambulance has also been deployed.

-- Advertisement --



Several buses are being burned, although the smoke makes it impossible to identify the exact number of vehicles that have been affected. So far the reasons for the incident are unknown.

As a preventive measure, the C3 line between Aldaia and the North Station of Valencia has been cut off. Furthermore, on lines 1, 2 and 7, Metrovalencia trains do not stop in San Isidro and the station has been vacated.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News – Fire At EMT Station In Valencia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.