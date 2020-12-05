Baby Born From 27-Year-Old Embryo

BABY born from 27-year-old frozen embryo sets a new record

Two-month-old baby girl Molly Gibson has broken the record for the longest-frozen embryo to have resulted in a birth, a title previously held by her big sister, Emma. The miracle baby was born in October, from an embryo that had been frozen way back in 1992 – 27 years ago.

Tina and Ben Gibson from Tennessee became pregnant with both their daughters with the help of the National Embryo Donation Centre, a non-profit organisation in Knoxville that stores frozen embryos when in vitro fertilization patients have decided not to use. Their eldest daughter Emma was born from a 24-year-old embryo.

“With Emma, we were just so smitten to have a baby,” Tina Gibson told CNN on Tuesday, December 1. “With Molly, we’re the same way. It’s just kind of funny — here we go again with another world record.”

“This definitely reflects on the technology used all those years ago and its ability to preserve the embryos for future use under an indefinite time frame,” said Carol Sommerfelt, the centre’s lab director and embryologist, in a release.

