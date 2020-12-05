ANT I’M HAPPY AT HOME

Ant mcPartlin has recently revealed he is happiest at home with his love Ann-marie Corbett.

One half of the UK’s most successful comedy duo says he is never better, thanks, then when he’s at home with his other half Anne Marie Corbett.

This revelation comes in a startlingly frank comment made while filming I’m a celebrity.

The tv host revealed his happy place is right there at home with his girlfriend and the kids he told Jordan North from radio one.

Ant and Anne Marie have been dating for 2 years and are often seen walking their dogs.

Meanwhile, Declan Donnelly said cheekily, his happy place would be St James’ park, football ground home to his beloved Newcastle Utd, the frank and chatty exchange took place when Jordan was undertaking the snake trial.

The winner of I’m a celebrity, of course, Giovana fletcher wife of tom fletcher from pop band Mc Fly was announced on Friday night 4 December.

