ALBOX tapwater is now safe to drink.

The all-clear came several weeks after Albox mayor Francisco Torrecillas advised residents not to drink the domestic supply, which did not meet the requirements for human consumption.

“We are still having problems with cloudiness,” Torrecillas admitted at the end of October although he has now announced that the quality has improved.

Problems originating in cuts in the Negratin water transfer which supplies both irrigation and drinking water have now been solved, the town hall said.

Albox gets the all-clear.