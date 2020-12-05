LOS COLORAOS path on the Redovan Sierra has been repaired and made safer.

The steep footpath was affected by the DANA storms of September 2019, making it dangerous for hikers and climbers, explained the town hall’s Environment and Sports councillor, Ramon Lopez.

-- Advertisement --



Signs and markers have been replaced and an information panel installed at the top of the Sierrra, identifying local landmarks.

The iron cables used by climbers at La Boquera, El Escalon and El Mayoral were also renewed, Lopez said, at a total cost of €4,924 met by the provincial council, the Diputacion.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A safer way up in Redovan.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.