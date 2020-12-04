ZINEDINE ZIDANE Claims EIGHT Real Madrid Players Let Him Down as the crisis deepens at the club

Time is possibly running out for Zinedine Zidane, one of Real Madrid’s most successful managers of all time, as the crisis at the club deepens, with a reported dressing-room breakdown between the manager and players after the 2 – 0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk, in the Champions League on Wednesday, December 2, and with 3 huge, make-or-break matches looming on the horizon.

Rumours abound that the Frenchman is far from impressed with the form of EIGHT of his first-team squad, and with Mauricio Pochettino’s name constantly cropping up in the media, Zidane has a job on his hands to salvage his job, with Madrid press claiming he has totally lost faith in 29-year-old Eden Hazard, who recently joined from Chelsea, but who is currently sidelined until the end of the year with a ruptured hamstring.

Other names apparently in the manager’s bad books are, 21-year-old Martin Odegaard, who was brought back from his loan spell at Real Sociedad, and ‘Zizou’ has apparently “lost faith” in young Brazilians, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, reportedly he could ‘do without them’, with Marco Asensio also not impressing, and two of the Madrid older order, Marcelo, aged 32, of whom it is said Zidane is “tiring of his attitude”, and German midfield star, Toni Kroos, with Spanish international, Isco, already in an “unrepairable” breakdown with the manager.

Only six of the squad are in for praise from Zidane, captain Sergio Ramos, Mendy, Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Karim Benzema, and Federico Valverde, hoping he can turn things around, as they face a Champions League group decider next week against Borussia Monchengladbach, then three huge matches in La Liga with Seville, Athletic Bilbao, and the Madrid derby against Atletico, a daunting task for any manager.

