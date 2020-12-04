Woman Beaten Unconscious in Villena by Minors Suffers Skull Fractures

A WOMAN was horrifically beaten unconscious in Villena by minors and suffered multiple skull fractures.

The woman named only as Maria, tried to stop 3 minors from forcing a house door open, the day after they had previously been stopped from doing the same.

Maria from Villena in Alicante was severely beaten with a stick and stones and also kicked by the minors. She now needs help to walk after suffering multiple skull fractures from the beating and can no longer hear with her right ear.

Maria’s sister witnessed the attack and called an ambulance. Allegedly relatives of the three minors stood and watched the attack without stepping in to help. Arrests have been made.

