Wet spring, dry autumn for Almanzora Valley

ALMERIA had less rainfall than usual this year.

According to the Almanzora Valley’s weather station in Albox, this fell by 67 millimetres compared with 2019.

Juan Jesus Maestre from the Albox station told a SER radio interviewer that although figures from other stations might differ slightly, the situation was similar throughout Almeria province.

Rainfall last March and April was a little higher than usual, but this did not continue in May and June and was followed by a shortfall in the autumn.

“A 67-millilitre deficit is important, given that Almeria’s average rainfall is low,” Maestre said.

