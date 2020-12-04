Valencia Tightens Christmas Measures Imposed By Government

VALENCIA tightens the Christmas Covid measures that were imposed by the Central Government

The Generalitat Valenciana announced its intention to tighten the restrictions agreed on Wednesday, December 2 by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of coronavirus over Christmas. The local Valencian officials have decided to prohibit entry or exit to the region from December 9, stating that “we cannot have a Christmas that becomes a pandemic January slope.”

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the Valencian Community faces this festive period with the highest number of positive coronavirus cases in all of Spain.

To this end, the Valencian Government will limit to six the maximum number of people who may meet in social gatherings. Ximo Puig confirmed on December 3 that when he makes a decision about the current restrictions, due to expire on December 9, that “the fundamental measures are not going to change.” The Valencian president insisted that “we must continue with the restrictive measures.”

This means that the night curfew and the limitation on capacity in bars and restaurants are likely to remain unchanged.

