UEFA League Of Nations 2021 Semi-Final Draw Is Announced



The semi-final draw for the UEFA League Of Nations 2021 took place today, Friday, December 4.

The host country, Italy, will play Spain, in Milan, on October 6, 2021, and then on October 7, 2021, Belgium will play France, in Turin.

The play-off for third and fourth place will be played in Turin, on October 10, 2021, with the final to be played in Milan, later that same day.

This will be the second such Nations tournament, the first one having been won by Portugal.

