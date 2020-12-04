Two arrested in connection with severed legs found in forest

THE Basque police have arrested two people for their alleged involvement with the disappearance of a man in Barakaldo.

Secrecy has been imposed upon the case, but it has been reported in the local press in the Basque Country that the detainees are the partner of missing Roberto Colina, 62, and another person.

Human legs were found in a forest in the Rontegi area on November 26 during the search for the missing man, which his partner identified as his based on tattoos and natural marks on his skin.

The man went missing in July and is believed to have been murdered. From the outset, the Ertzaintza treated the disappearance as a crime and it was believed that drugs were the cause.

Although the remains were identified visually, DNA testing is also being carried out.

The remains, which are just the severed legs from the knee down, were in bags, and had been hidden, but not buried. The police are still searching for the rest of the body.

