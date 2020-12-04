Trees buried alive in Mojacar

AN environmentalist group revealed that trees were being interred as developers cleared land in Mojacar.

The Almanzora-Levante branch of Ecologistas en Accion asked the town hall to clarify why pines, carobs and shrubs – the habitat of tortoises and chameleons – had been subjected to the “cruelty of being buried alive.”

Sources at Mojacar town hall recently quoted in the Spanish media explained that the piled-up earth surrounding carobs on a plot of municipally-owned land was “an error.”

The town hall was now taking steps to restore the land to its original state, incompliance with planning laws, the same sources said.

