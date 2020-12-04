Tragic Death as Woman Strangled by Her Dog’s Leads

A TRAGIC death occurred as a woman was strangled by her own dogs’ leads as she was out walking them.

Deborah Mary Roberts, aged 47, from Ffordd Mon, Wrexham tragically died on July 8 while walking her two dogs in Garden Village. The mother-of-four fell and became entangled in the leads of Ruby and Tyson, her two Staffordshire bull terriers.

The inquest was held on Thursday at Ruthin County Hall, and it heard that Deborah was unresponsive when help arrived from two men working in the area. The inquest also heard how her dogs were “crying” due to her being unconscious.

David Pojur, North Wales assistant coroner, did not know how the leads came to be wrapped around Deborah’s neck, but thought that she may have fallen due to having Huntington’s disease. He also called the pet dogs “loving and caring animals”. The inquest said that the death was “tragic” and was recorded as accidental.

The inquest heard from son Callum who said, “They are beautiful dogs. If you met them now they’d just jump up and lick you. All they were doing is trying to help their mum when she fell.”

