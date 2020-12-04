Thug Choked His Own Mother After being Released from Jail

THE THUG choked his own mother only a week after being released from jail after serving just half of his four-year prison term.

Sean Wilson, aged 23, was staying with his mother in Erith in London in March after being released from jail, and was waiting for other accommodation arrangements to be made.

Only a week later and the thug choked his own mother. He repeatedly placed her in a choke hold under his arm, and in between choking her, he punched and slapped her around the head. The assaults continued for several hours before Wilson fell asleep due to the volume of alcohol that he had been drinking. At this point his mother managed to make a call to the police.

Carly Walker, Detective Constable for the Metropolitan Police said, “This case shows that violence is not only restricted to partners or spouses.

“Domestic violence can also affect mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers.

“But whatever the relationship, police are determined to support victims and bring perpetrators to justice.”

After pleading guilty Wilson was sentenced by Woolwich Crown Court to eight years in prison, with four years on licence.

