THREE Frenchmen Detained in Benalmadena Over Marijuana Find



National Police officers were called to an apartment block in Benalmadena, Spain, on the afternoon of Friday, November 21, after neighbours complained about a lot of loud noise coming from an apartment in the building, and also reported a strong smell of marijuana smoke.

The officers located the apartment, and upon entering, noticed the aroma of marijuana being smoked, and discovered three men, reportedly of French origin, inside the apartment, at which point, another officer who was stationed outside the apartment block, witnessed a male throw a large sports bag from the balcony of the apartment that his colleagues were inside, and, with the help of the neighbour whose yard the bag had landed in, police discovered several plastic bags, containing a total of 14kg of marijuana.

Several days later, the maintenance man of the apartment block, reported finding another bag, located in the air-conditioning control room, which turned out to contain a precision scales, a machine for vacuum sealing plastic bags, and empty plastic bags, of the type found in the sports bag previously.

The three men were arrested for crimes against public health, and appeared in Court No3 in Torremolinos, the outcome of which resulted in two of the men being deported, for not having the correct papers to be in Spain.

