THE QUEEN Is Left With Only One Dog After Her Dorgi Dies, leaving her with just the one dog



Queen Elizabeth II is in mourning after her pet dorgi, Vulcan has passed away from old age, reportedly he will be buried in the grounds of Windsor Castle, with a palace spokesman saying, “Clearly the loss of a loved pet is upsetting”. The passing of Vulcan, who was a cross between a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a dachshund, means the Queen is left with just one pet dog now, her corgi called Candy.

Vulcan was reportedly the result of mating between Princess Margaret’s dachshund, Pipkin, and one of the Queen’s corgis, with Queen Elizabeth II having owned more than 30 corgis, which are believed to have descended from Susan, a gift for her 18th birthday, but she stopped breeding them in 2015, as she didn’t like the thought of leaving them behind when she dies.

Candy and Vulcan featured in the photo on the front cover of Vanity Fair, in 2016, an edition celebrating the Queen’s 90th birthday.

News of Vulcan’s death comes just days after that of Lupo, the 9-year.old cocker spaniel belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

