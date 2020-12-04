The Great Poinsettia Robbery

POINSETTIAS adorning Almeria City streets are already beginning to disappear.

Photos of stripped flowerbeds have gone viral on the social media, criticising the seasonal lack of public spirit.

“The plants were there for everyone to enjoy,” a disgusted Facebook poster declared.

Resigned sources at city hall quoted in the local media said it was a normal occurrence at this time of the year, carried out by people who would rather dig up plants than spend the few euros that poinsettias cost.

“But the plants will be replaced,” the same sources stated.

