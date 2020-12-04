THE Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a group of 10 Moroccan temporary workers who claimed to have been abused in Huelva in 2018.

-- Advertisement --



The women came from Morocco to work on a farm in Almonte, Huelva, picking strawberries and claimed to have been sexually abused and harassed by the three owners of the farm.

Their case was thrown out of court in La Palma del Condado, and their appeal was rejected in the National Court, considering it was not within its jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court has in turn said that their case is not a violation of the constitution.

The women, represented by trade union organisation Ausaj, had filed for human trafficking and crimes against humanity.

The Andalucia Workers Union (SAT) criticised the actions of the Guardia Civil and the courts in Huelva in this case, saying that they had not handled it properly. In the statements which were taken, certain actions which should have been categorised as sexual abuse or harassment were noted as “insinuation”.

Some of the women claimed that when they arrived in Spain they were given no food, money or a proper place to live, and despite having been employed to pick fruit, they were instead told, by older Moroccan women who worked there, that if they wanted to earn money they should consider “other activities”. Men visited the farm and expected them to engage in sexual acts with them.

These complaints led to another two cases in Palma del Condado, one against sexual freedom and another for crimes against workers’ rights.

The women have since returned to Morocco or are living illegally in Spain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Supreme Court rejects abuse appeal”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.