Student Goes into Labour While Sitting the Bar Exam

A LAW student went into labour while sitting the bar exam and against all odds, managed to sit the rest of her exam in hospital after giving birth.

Brianna Hill, from Illinois was 38 weeks pregnant and the bar exam that she was due to take in the summer, was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The test was later performed online and on camera to prevent cheating.

During the online test, Brianna’s water broke, and the contractions started. Brianna was forced to abandon the test and was admitted to hospital. She suffered after the birth of her baby, becoming anaemic and haemorrhaging and barely sleeping. But determined to be a lawyer and a mum, she sat the rest of the exam from the hospital the next day.

Brianna took to Facebook to share her news and said, “FEMALES ARE STRONG AS HELL.

“I took part of the exam sitting on towels because my water had broken and the other part sitting on an ice pack because I had given birth the night before.

“I was told to medically withdraw after the first day because there would not be a way for me to finish in the hospital.”

Brianna passed the bar and is now a lawyer having graduated from The Loyola University Chicago Law School.

