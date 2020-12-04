Spanish Dancer Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Released

SPANISH dancer who was arrested on drug trafficking charges has been released, insisting ‘I just like to party’

Famous Granada-born dancer Rafael Amargo was released late on December 2 by a Madrid court, along with his wife and two other detainees. The group had been arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of drug trafficking and suspected gang activity, after quantities of methamphetamine, ketamine, GHB, cocaine and Viagra were found on his property. Eight mobile phones and €6,000 in cash were also seized.

As he was leaving custody, the dancer joked ‘I like to party and I like to celebrate,’ after his defence attorney had insisted that the drugs were for personal use only. The judge agreed to grant bail on the condition that the suspects surrendered their passports, don’t leave the municipality and report to court on the 1st and 15th of each month.

Amargo’s lawyer Cándido Conde Pumpido, said: ‘There are no weapons, there is no criminal organization, and there is no structure.’ Meanwhile, the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office requested that the artist and his wife be put in prison for the alleged commission of drug trafficking crimes and belonging to a criminal group, tax sources have reported.

