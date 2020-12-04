SPAIN’s youngest prisoner abroad begs to be returned home to finish out her sentence, insisting that she has ‘learned her lesson’

Fàtima Ofkir was arrested in August 2017 at the age of 18 in a hotel in Oman in possession of seven kilos of morphine. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking and has been service that sentence in the Muscat prison for the past 3 years. Fàtima’s mother, Rosario, who fears her daughter is suffering from ‘a deep depression,’ even wrote to king Felipe VI begging for his intervention.

-- Advertisement --



Now there is fresh hope for Spain’s youngest prisoner held abroad, as on December 16 the congressional foreign affairs committee will debate urging the ministry to activate a collaboration agreement with Oman so that any Spanish prisoner in this country, such as Fàtima, can serve their sentence in Spain.

The young girl’s lawyer said: “Fàtima is alone, abandoned. I spoke with her and she told me ‘get me out of here please, I’ve made a mistake, I’ll serve my sentence in Spain’.

“She is serving a life sentence for a small mistake”, the lawyer added.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s youngest prisoner abroad begs to be returned home”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.