Silent New Year’s Eve Night in Madrid

NEW Year’s Eve in Madrid will be a Silent Night as officials ban public countdowns

The bells certainly won’t be ringing out this year in Madrid, or if they do, nobody will be around to hear them. Officials have announced that the traditional hoards who gather in the famous Puerto del Sol and other city squares for the New Year’s Eve countdown will be prohibited this year in order to reduce the congregation of large crowds and abide by coronavirus restrictions.

Despite a slight easing of lockdown measures over the Christmas period, The Community of Madrid has decided to prohibit New Year’s Eve celebrations in public spaces, as well as demanding that municipalities control the capacity of the busiest streets. The Three Kings parade this year with be limited to 50% of the usual attendees, and all must remain seated. Likewise, visits to nativity scenes will also be limited to half the usual capacity.

