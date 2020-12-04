Second Wave In The UK Is Receding

UK scientists predict that the UK’s second coronavirus wave is receding after another drop in the R-rate

Experts from SAGE reported on Friday, December 4 that the tough UK lockdown could have kick-started the shrinking of the coronavirus second wave, as the r-rate has dropped for the fourth week in a row.

A spokesperson from SAGE said: “Estimates of R and growth rates have fallen slightly in recent weeks, and estimated ranges for all NHS England regions have decreased compared to last week. It is the first time since early September that all English regions have had a lower limit of R estimation below 1.”

Experts from the Office for National Statistics say that an R rate as low as 0.8 across the UK could indicate that Covid-19 is receding; indeed, their data show that the number of daily infections has dived from 47,700 per day to 25,700 in just three weeks.

Prof Tim Spector of the King’s College said “We’re now less than half the peak of the second wave we saw in October.”

