Russian Arrested In Connection With Alicante Marijuana Operation

RUSSIAN man arrested in connection with 295 marijuana plants seized in massive Alicante operation

Agents of the Guardia Civil have dismantled an indoor marijuana crop, with 295 plants, in the town of Pego, near Denia, in Northern Costa Blanca. A Russian national has been arrested, accused of a crime against public health and another of fraud of electricity.

Operation Ruspe, an operation by the Guardia Civil of Vergel, learned of the existence of a possible marijuana plantation in the basement of a two-story detached house. Once inside the house, the agents discovered that in the basement there was an indoor cultivation of 295 marijuana plants, with a total weight of approximately 101 kilograms. The estimated street value of the narcotic substances was estimated at €182,953.

As a result of this operation, in addition to the cultivation of marijuana, an illegal connection to the electricity supply has been dismantled.

The Russian suspect has been remanded without bail.

