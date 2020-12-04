REBEL WILSON 1500 IS THE KEY

Rebel Wilson the actor and comedian has said she owes her 60 lb plus weight loss to the correct daily calorie goal.



When losing weight, the calorie intake is of great importance when you understand that you need enough to function and not be doing any harm to your body, but at the same time, you need to curb weight gain by not consuming too many.

According to Rebel Wilson, the daily calorie intake for her was 1500.

Clearly, it helped her lose sixty pounds (60) and has helped her achieve the ideal weight she claims.

The larger than life actor and comedian who has starred in Pitch Perfect, Hustle, Grimsby and many others along with a successful stand-up and writing career, decided to change her look and weight around 16 months ago.

While she is happy with her new look, many friends and colleagues point out, and she was just fine before the weight loss.

Sixty pounds (60) down is great going, but medical advice and controlled monitoring are essential to get it right, Rebel is now at 75 kg her ideal weight she claims.

