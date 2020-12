Play with our Quick Crossword every week – this week the issue 1848, and enjoy with the euro weekly news brain training.



1. Not busy 9 2. Before the appointed time 5 3. Thoughts 5 4. Suitcases 7 5. Childhood disease 7 6. Necessities 5 7. Rub or scrape out 5 8. Unknowns 9 9. Watchful 5 10. Powered flying vehicle 9 11. Faithful 5 12. Take along 5 13. Squander 5 14. Turn from liquid into vapour 9 15. Repairs 5 16. Unsuccessful participant 5 17. Back of a boat 5 18. Gives food to 5 X