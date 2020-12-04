PRODUCT RECALL DAIRY DRINKS

A product recall warning has been issued for Nescafe Shakissimo and the Nesquik Shake brands along with Choco Nata drinks of the Corte Ingles range and a range of ALDI products under their brand name ‘Milsani ‘.

It’s understood at this time, that there is a possibility of some of the dairy drinks mentioned, containing hydrogen peroxide.

These products mentioned have been recalled.

NESTLE (LNPF) has informed the Spanish food agency of the recall of these products (shake type milk drinks ) due to the slight possibility of some presence of hydrogen peroxide used to sterilise the containers before filling.

There may be a strong flavour and some irritation to the mouth if you come across the affected product. The products in this recall that may be affected are listed here with the respective sell-by dates,

Nescafé Shakissimo Espresso Latte 190 ml 1/26/2021

Nescafé Shakissimo Vanilla Latte 190 ml 1/26/2021

Nescafé Shakissimo Decaf 190 ml 02/02/2021

Nescafé Shakissimo Caramel Latte 190 ml 02/02/2021

Nescafé Shakissimo Flavor Cookies 190 ml 02/02/2021 Nesquik Shake 190 ml 01/27/2021

El Corte Inglés brand chocolate cream cup 4 x 100g 09/12/20

Chocolate cream cup Milsani brand (Aldi) 4 x 100g 09/12/20

Anyone concerned that they may have purchased one of these products can go directly to this link for more detailed information.

https://www.yoguresnestle.es/pdf/retirada-shakes

