Prince William Presents 2020 Tusk Conservation Awards

PRINCE William is joined by a host of other celebrities to present the 2020 Tusk Conservation Awards

Prince William was joined by other famous faces such as singer Katherine Jenkins and Ben Fogel as he addressed the virtual Tusk Awareness Conservation Awards from Kensington Palace in a video clip shared on December 3. The annual prize is awarded to an individual who has proved outstanding dedication to conservation, and is a cause which the Duke of Cambridge, 38, has long spoken out about.

The Duke said he was ‘delighted’ to present the prize to this year’s winner, Hipólito Lima, a rangers supervisor, from São Tomé and Príncipe, who has dedicated 26 years of his life to helping sea turtles survive.

During a video call with Charlie Mayhew, CEO of Tusk, Prince William said: ‘A lot of these people go under the radar. I hope that the Tusk Awards highlight and showcase their wonderful talent and hard work across the globe.

‘I hope their stories go far and wide, that people feel inspired and young people look to these role models and say “I can do the same, I want to be involved and I care as much as they do too.”’

