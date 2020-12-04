MADRID commuters have been assured by police that a viral audio message warning of a Metro attack on December 3rd was a hoax.

An audio file that spread across social media caused some of Madrid’s commuters to panic when it warned of a terror attack on the Metro’s Line 6 on Thursday the 3rd of December. The message also said that police had arrested members of a terrorist cell based in the capital, which the State Security Forces categorically deny.

-- Advertisement --



They described the audio clip as a ‘cyclical message that has been circulating regularly for months’, changing the date of the supposed ‘attack’ to stir up panic among Madrid’s millions of commuters. Police urged the public not to spread ‘unconfirmed rumours about security’ as ‘they only contribute to generating fear’.

Since June 2016 Spain has been on a Level 4 ‘high’ risk anti-terror alert, though police say there is no reason to expect imminent attacks and that additional security is not currently needed. The Madrid metro is one of Europe’s most sophisticated public transport systems, carrying over 650 million journeys a year between 302 stations across 13 lines.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Say Viral Madrid Metro Attack Warning Was a Hoax”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.