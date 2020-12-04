Plans in Andalucía to Extend Opening Hours

PLANS in Andalucía to extend hospitality and commercial opening hours in the run-up to Christmas

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, indicated on Friday, December 4 that he is pleased with the ‘positive’ effects of the current lockdown and is hopeful that an extension in the hours of hospitality and commercial businesses can take place before Christmas.

Speaking to journalists in Chiclana de la Frontera, where the Adacca Los Gallos center has opened, which cares for people with acquired brain injuries, the president indicated that the ultimate decision would be made at the meeting of the expert committee on Thursday, December 10, but that he felt ‘more optimistic’ that officials will ‘extend these schedules as much as possible.” However, the president warned that the community must remain calm and prudent so as not to regret the decisions made in December.

“Seeing the evolution of the data, which has been very positive since the last decisions adopted by the Andalucían Government, I tend to be positive, but I do not want to throw the bells flying.”

